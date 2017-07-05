SARASOTA COUNTY – After 40–plus years operating the well–known Crow’s Nest on Tarpon Center Drive, it has now been sold.

According to the Herald Tribune, Steve Harner decided to formally step back last Thursday, announcing the sale of the iconic waterfront restaurant and marina to Alain Tallard and Philippe Roux.

The sale to Tallard and Roux has been in the works since April.

Though Harner sold the marina and restaurant business, he’s still technically the Crow’s Nest landlord, having retained rights to a 99–year land lease from George Gibbs III, heir of George Gibbs, who once owned the land now known as Humphris Park at the South Jetty.

Harner said he may eventually sell the land lease as well.

The restaurant employs more than 100 and has been honored by readers of both the Herald Tribune and Venice Gondolier with “Best All–Around Restaurant” awards.

Cheri Harner is staying on through the transition, then she and Steve Harner plan to travel a little in their Airstream trailer.