SARASOTA- City of Sarasota Commissioners banned marijuana dispensaries within city limits and approved a 60 day period to draft an ordinance that will eventually allow them.

Cathy Bryant gave her daughter Danielle cannabis oil last year and her daughter was able to stop taking 3 harsh drugs.

Last January, Danielle had 6 concussions in one week and had to take 30 Benzodiazepine a day.

Danielle was 12 when she was diagnosed with Subcortical Band Heterotopia, the disease causes seizures and intellectual disability.

Currently, Danielle has to take 7 bottles a month of Charlotte’s Web (Cannabis oil) each bottle costs 250 dollars.

During the City Commission Meeting, some spoke about other ways of getting medical marijuana like getting it delivered but Cathy says it’s dangerous.

The THC cannot be delivered in the mail and dispensaries can only accept cash payment.

According to Cathy, if her daughter is able to get some THC along with cannabis oil, perhaps her daughter can get off more harsh medications.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.