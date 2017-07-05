SARASOTA- City of Sarasota Commissioners banned marijuana dispensaries within city limits and approved a 60 day period to draft an ordinance that will eventually allow them.

Cathy Bryant gave her daughter Danielle cannabis oil last year and her daughter was able to stop taking 3 harsh drugs.

Last January, Danielle had 6 concussions in one week and had to take 30 Benzodiazepine a day.

Danielle was 12 when she was diagnosed with Subcortical Band Heterotopia, the disease causes seizures and intellectual disability.

Currently, Danielle has to take 7 bottles a month of Charlotte’s Web (Cannabis oil) each bottle costs 250 dollars.

During the City Commission Meeting, some spoke about other ways of getting medical marijuana like getting it delivered but Cathy says it’s dangerous.

The THC cannot be delivered in the mail and dispensaries can only accept cash payment.

According to Cathy, if her daughter is able to get some THC along with cannabis oil, perhaps her daughter can get off more harsh medications.