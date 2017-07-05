SARASOTA—A Bradenton woman is charged with DUI manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash on Higel Avenue earlier this year.

The Sarasota Police Department say 39 year old Irana Negrete was drunk behind the wheel of a car that crashed in April on Higel Avenue in Sarasota.

29 year old Christopher Tirado of Bradenton was a passenger in that car and was killed.

Around 3:10 A.M the Dodge Journey, driven by Negrete, was traveling north on Higel Avenue approaching Siesta Drive, when she failed to negotiate a turn in the road and hit a tree.

Negrete and a woman passenger were seriously hurt.

Negrete’s blood alcohol level was point 0.116 at the time.

She is charged with DUI Manslaughter and DUI with serious bodily injury, both felonies.