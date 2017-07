VENICE—-A five vehicle crash on I–75 injures five and snarls the noon commute today

The Herald Tribune reports the crash happened Wednesday just after noon.

It involved four cars and one semi–tractor trailer on I–75 Southbound at the river road exit.

Florida highway patrol lieutenant Greg Bueno confirmed there were five patients.

Including one who was taken to the hospital.

All Southbound lanes opened again at about 2 p.m.