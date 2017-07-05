CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Hundreds of people floated, boated, paddled and, yes, swam across the Peace River on Tuesday morning.

It was the 26th annual Freedom Swim, says the Herald Tribune.

The event, which involves crossing from the North to South side of Charlotte Harbor, started as a lark years ago after a Charlotte High School class reunion. Now the swim is a yearly happening.

The swimmers gathered at 11 a.m. For the 1.5–mile swim and received a few words of encouragement from Charlotte High School alum and local attorney Michael Haymans, one of the unofficial co–founders of the event.

Although the Freedom Swim is not a race, Charlotte High swimmer Dylan Hacker was first to the finish line.