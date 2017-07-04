SARASOTA – USF Sarasota-Manatee is offering a special summer course, but the students: homeless veterans.

It all started in 2014 after local navy veteran and program creator Bryan Jacobs lost his brother to veteran suicide.

Jacobs and other mentors train the veterans to become chefs.

“Within a couple weeks we wrote a curriculum and really found this new passion and purpose, you know looking at the situation both me and my brother went through,” Jacobs said.

The struggles of trying to adjust to normal life post-war inspired Jacobs to create what he would call Vets-2-Chefs, which he says he deeply relates to.

“Both of us were homeless at one time, both of us professional couch surfers, both of us really kind of struggled finding our path back into life,” Jacobs said.

As it turns out, that path was food.

“I had a grandfather that was a chef, so these things just kind of came natural to me,” Jacobs said. “As I tell people, food chose me, and with that I’m choosing to take it to a new level and give back to those how I know.”

Being in the military is not as different from being a chef as you’d think.

“It’s the same focus as you would when you go into the military,” Jacobs said. “What we do is we teach you how to act like a chef, talk like a chef, wear the uniform you know understand base intro to techniques: sanitation, organization, and to act in professional manners and courtesies.”

After a five-day boot camp, the veterans go work in restaurants. Then, they come back to USFSM once a week for the remaining 11 weeks to learn in-depth cooking techniques.

Techniques they seem to pick up pretty quickly.

“The hierarchy, the brigade system, the ‘yes chef, no chef,’ all these things already fit,” Jacobs said.

It’s all to give them another chance at life, something Jacobs knows would’ve helped him.

“I’ve had the homelessness, the alcoholism, the PTSD, so these things live in my life. These are things that most of these veterans are going through,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs is veteran Navy corpsman from a military family –

“The good and the bad is I have both sides of that story. I have my younger brother, who couldn’t re-acclimate who couldn’t readjust,” Jacobs said, “and then I have my life, where I’ve started to try to continuously move forward, get past the dark parts of my life, and find a place where I can feel like I’ve been successful.”

He has been successful. All seven veterans from this year’s course now are working in local restaurants.

“I’m very thankful to my service and Id do it again if I had to , and you know that’s why I’m doing this.. it’s my new service,” Jacobs said.