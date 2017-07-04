A truck crashed into the Lobster Pot Restaurant on Siesta Key Tuesday morning sending one man to the hospital.

It happened just before 10 am at 5157 Ocean Blvd. in Sarasota’s Siesta Village.

The 52 year old male driver was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The Sarasota County Fire Department says that he may have been suffering an unknown medical emergency when he crashed into the business.

There was also a dog in the vehicle at the time and it is reportedly okay.

The restaurant wasn’t open at the time and nobody inside structure was hurt.

Stay with SNN for this developing story.