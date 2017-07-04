SARASOTA- A truck crashed into the Lobster Pot restaurant on Siesta Key this morning.

The Sarasota County Fire Department reports it happened just before 10 a.m.

62 year old, Ernest Fouraker was traveling with his dog on Ocean Boulevard, when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the front of the restaurant.

The dog was not injured, but Fouraker was taken to Sarasota memorial hospital with serious injuries.

The restaurant was not open at the time and nobody inside was hurt.

Battalion Chief Derek Boyer says the next step is to assess the damage to the business.

“The building department is going to come out and evaluate the structure, and make sure that it is going to be safe to be occupied. Likely they are going to be able to come out tomorrow and do that,” says Boyer