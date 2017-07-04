SARASOTA — A couple of wildlife delays caused a few adjustments to the racing weekend. But you still got a full dose of incredible sights, sounds and action at the beach for this year’s Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix.

The racers were not only determined to come out victorious, but also to put on a show for the beach goers on Lido Beach in the hot Florida sun. Two boats in particular were in the Super Unlimited/Extreme class: Miss Geico and Alex and Ani.

The fastest boats in this event tore it up with some close racing. In the end, Miss Geico operated by driver Marc Granet and throttle man Scott Begovich, broke away from their rival claiming the top of the podium. Granet knew Alex and Ani would make a charge, but stayed patient to find what line worked for them.

“We knew they were going to come on strong,” explains Granet. “We were pacing ourselves just to see where and what they were about to do.”

“Scottie and I just when high wide and handsome. We had already set a bit of a pace out there, we knew how fast we could run so we tested on the outside while they were behind us. Ultimately once they made their run, we knew that we had a little bit more and started to push ahead at that point.”

Other notable winners: the Kildahl family, based out of Sarasota, and their Boatfloater.com machine, won in the Super Vee division. WHM Motorsports outlasted Salt Terminator taking the top spot in Super Cat. 2nd Amendment, Perdition and Two Cruel were the victors among the P1 through P6 divisions. And in P1 Superstock, Spectre won all 3 heats, with the 4th being delayed until august in Islamorada.