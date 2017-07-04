SARASOTA- A local female, veteran entrepreneur won a $5,000 grant for veterans, and is using that money to provide free Rapid Resolution therapy services to other veterans on the Suncoast.

When Kendra Simpkins came home, she saw how many Veterans were struggling with things like PTSD and depression.

“It was causing them to not go to work,” Simpkins said. “Or causing conflicts in their families, and not even engaging in life they were unable to leave the house.”

Simpkins became a Social Worker to help those struggling, and found out how it was for Veterans to heal.

“The trauma treatments that are out there can be long and painful,” Simpkins said. “And a lot of times people don’t even complete the therapy because it is such a painful process.”

She discovered Rapid Resolution Therapy, which helps clear the mind without needing to relive trauma.

“It’s a different type of technique,” Simpkins said. “That goes below just the conscious level, in traditional therapy you just talk consciously about what you’re thinking and feeling, but actually these emotions and disturbing stuff that happens is on a much deeper level.”

Simpkins says they stay away from providing behavioral coping mechanisms.

“There’s all these great qualities and strengths about you,” Simpkins said. “And how do we use that to move out of the stuff that’s keeping us stuck, and we treat the person as if they’re whole.”

And the therapist is more involved than in traditional therapy.

“We use different types of techniques,” Simpkins said. “We use lots of stories and metaphors and we are actually quite interactive with the client to get this stuff to go away.”

Simpkins says it usually only takes 1 to 3 sessions to help clear away trauma.

“I have many Veterans that speak about leaving one session,” Simpkins said. “Feeling cleared and so much better, and they still check in with me to this day, and they’ll still check in with me to this day, and tell me how great they’re feeling.”

Simpkins says she hopes to bring this to more Veterans because she sees the need.

You can find more information by visiting http://www.sarasotarapidresolutiontherapy.com/