SARASOTA, VENICE, MANATEE, CHARLOTTE- Looking to celebrate our nation’s 241st birthday? Here’s your menu for a fabulous fourth, county by county. In Sarasota County there’s the bayfront fireworks spectacular of course broadcasted live here on SNN and is the last event for this year’s Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival at Marina Jack. Or you can head to our nation’s number one beach on siesta key for its 27th annual fireworks celebration. Venice will hold its annual free fireworks show, starting around 9 p.m. , and lasting about 30 minutes. The fireworks will be shot from the south jetty, which will be closed. If you go a little more south there’s the north port freedom festival featuring fireworks, a bungee run, rock climbing wall, obstacle course, and plenty of other fun.

To our friends in Manatee County you can check out the fireworks over Manatee River around 8:30 p.m. from the Palmetto side of Manatee River.

Before you do that you can always head to the palmetto fourth fest with this year’s musical headliners, the Oak Ridge Boys, the country music hall of fame inductees behind hits like “Elvira” and “American Made.” For our friends in Charlotte County, head on out to the Fishermen Village’s Fourth of July celebration. The all-day event has plenty going on throughout the day and ends with a fireworks display over Charlotte Harbor starting at 9 p.m.

Most government offices in Sarasota and Manatee counties will be closed today for the Fourth of July holiday. For Sarasota County there will be no trash pickups today, and collection service will be delayed one day for the rest of the week. Also closed is the central county landfill, the Sarasota County chemical collection centers and the citizen’s convenience center. Arlington Park is open today from noon to 5 p.m. Payne Park tennis center is open from 7:30 a.m. To 2:30 p.m. As for Manatee County, government offices will be closed. Trash, recycling and yard waste collections for the week also will be postponed one day from today through Saturday for residents in unincorporated manatee. Manatee County parks and beaches will be open to the public. The county’s public libraries will be closed today, and only the trolley and beach express service will operate today. Fixed route, para-transit service and longboat key shuttle service will resume Wednesday.