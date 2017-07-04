SARASOTA- Thousands of people celebrated 4th of July on our nation’s number one beach, Siesta Key.

Gladys Edwards traveled from Indiana with her family.

“I’ve never been to Siesta Beach so I wanted to check it out. I chose July 4th the busiest day of the year, the parking is absolutely crazy down here,” says Edwards.

Even with the crowded beach Adam Fraizer found a great spot.

It was really fun, I was sitting in the shade the entire time, I brought some sunscreen, but I was really trying to make sure I was staying in the shade, says Frazier.

Beach goers came from everywhere to go to Siesta Key some out of state, even out of the country.

Graham Brading is from Australia celebrating in America for the first time.

“First July 4th in Sarasota, we just love it on here with Siesta Key beach. It’s just been a great experience,” says Brading.

But not everyone was enjoying the beach. Joe Cassata has been working since 7:30 Tuesday morning.

“There’s a lot of places people can park, so I’m escorting them since they are a little bit a ways from the beach. I’m escorting them from the parking spots to the beach,” says Cassata.

But Cassata doesn’t seem to mind working.

“I’m having a great time, meet multiple personalities, a bunch of different people,” SAYS cASSATA