SARASOTA – Summer is a time for water, sand and sun, but this year, it is especially the time for sea turtles on the Suncoast.

Kristen Mazzarella, a senior biologist in the sea turtle research department of Mote Marine Labaratory, says the number of nests this year has blown her away.

“We’re expecting the highest season ever. We’ve had consistently higher numbers than last year, which was our record by far,” Mazzarella said.

Sea turtle nesting season runs from May to August.

“Around now, the beginning of July ’til the end of October, is usually the hatching period,” Mazzarella said. “We monitor the beaches from Longboat to Venice, so we go out every morning looking for turtle nests and documenting any of the craws.”

They keep track of the nesting patterns and any false crawls.

“A false crawl is when they don’t nest but they do crawl up on the beach and we document those tracks that they leave as well,” Mazzarella said, “to see what’s going on and check on our impact on how sea turtles are doing.”

It’s an impact that started a long time ago.

“So we’re seeing these numbers and we think it has to do with the conservation efforts 35 years ago,” Mazzarella said. “Those hatchlings that made it to the ocean because of our efforts are now coming back as moms and dads, being able to lay eggs and produce more offspring.”

If you’re planning to celebrate the Fourth of July on the beach, there are a few things you should know to make sure you don’t harm any of these nests.

Ryan Murphy is the operations manager for Sarasota County’s beach and water access division. He says trash is sometimes to blame in harming sea turtles.

“For the sea turtles, things like plastic bags can look like food, look like jellyfish to the turtles and can be really detrimental for the sea turtle population,” Murphy said.

“We’ve had them get entangled in boogie board lines, leashes, we’ve had them stuck in holes,” Mazzarella said. “Fill in your holes and knock down your sand castles, so the turtles have no problem getting up and down the beach.”

She said to try avoiding the beach at night.

“They may not come out of the ocean because they see a person on the beach,” Mazzarella said. “They may get spooked part way through their nesting process and go back to the water before they’re done.”

If you’re boating in shallow water, watch out for the adults, who provide the nests for years to come.

“Killing one adult can be a detriment to the whole species,” Mazzarella said.

We can specifically expect a lot of green turtles this year, she said. So far this year there are 29 green turtle nests, only about halfway through the season, so they are on track to beat the record of 36.