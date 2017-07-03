SARASOTA —- The city of Sarasota is considering banning Medical Marijuana Dispensaries.

Opponents of the measure made their case at the City Commission Meeting Monday night the ban would not allow dispensaries to be located within the city boundaries.

Many of those who spoke to the council suffer from medical conditions in which cannabis could help.

Sarasota Resident Larry Heiny says commissioners are not listening to the 70 percent of voters who approved Medical Marijuana last November.

Under the state bill, cities are allowed to ban Medical Marijuana dispensaries and the Commissioners say they are going to extend the moratorium another 60 days before taking any future steps