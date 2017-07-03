SARASOTA- Thousands of people are enjoying the sand and sunshine on the beaches this Holiday Weekend, and Sarasota County is reminding people to Pack In and Pack Out.

More than 48 tons of trash was left on County Beaches on Memorial Day, but so far this weekend it’s been a different story. Extra County staff and volunteers are on hand to provide beachgoers with yellow garbage bags and helping them get rid of their garbage bags. Sarasota County Parks and Rec Operations Manager Ryan Murphy says people really stepped up this weekend.

“I definitely heard a lot of conversation between people reminding each other to clean up after themselves,” Murphy said. “The combination of us having a presence out there, along with the social media campaign and the press releases we put out there really did help get people thinking about how they could do their part to protect the beaches and keep them clean.”

Murphy says they will have extra staff and volunteers out again tomorrow handing out trash bags. So if you’re going to the beach tomorrow remember to Pack In and Pack Out.