SARASOTA- Sarasota Travelers have a new destination to visit, there’s new direct service from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to Canada.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will soon be adding Halifax, Nova Scotia to its departure board. With two direct flights a week from Elite Airways.

“In the summertime when the heats really hot,” Stuckey said. “It’s a great place to go, beautiful weather up there, it’s a great place to see, it has lots of mountains, you got the ocean, it’s a beautiful place.”

While bringing more tourists to the Suncoast, SRQ Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Stuckey says it brings more convenient service to a new region in Canada.

“It makes a big impact on our local economy,” Stuckey said. “And with the hotels, you see huge hotel growth in the area, and a lot of the spending keeps people employed, and the restaurants do well.”

Stuckey says the flight is being offered as part of continuing service on an already popular Portland, Maine flight.

“Right now our Portland non-stop flights are the only ones on the Southwest Florida Coast,” Stuckey said. “So we have the only non-stop Portland Maine service and this will be a great service for the people here to get to a new area of Canada.”

The New flights from Elite come on top of increased service from WestJet and Air Canada.

“We added WestJet two years ago,” Stuckey said. “Air Canada increased their flights, they fly an A321 into our airport during the season, and we’re seeing a lot of service from Canada. So having the Halifax, which is a little different region then Toronto is going to be really nice and useful to the passengers.”

Stuckey says they are already seeing a demand for the new service.

“Tickets are doing well,” Stuckey said. “They had some introductory fares at $229 dollars, so you can go on their website and check and see what prices are available. The convenience of the service of being able to get their directly from here is very nice.”

The service will be available starting July 13th, you can find ticket information at eliteairways.com