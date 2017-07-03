Sarasota- It’s the beginning of a new era at New College of Florida.

Formerly a private school, new college went broke and was kept alive by merging with the University of South Florida. But all those years of financial hardship appear to be coming to an end after state leaders approved the first phase of a dramatic growth plan that eventually will see the tiny Sarasota school’s student body and faculty increase by roughly 50 percent.

College officials realize this is a big opportunity for the school, which prides themselves in their unorthodox style and they want to get it right.

According to the paper, the decision by state leaders to increase new college’s recurring base financial appropriation by $7.5 million, or 37%, next year, with the expectation of more money to come, is being hailed as “transformative” and a “game changer” that ranks among the most pivotal moments in college history.