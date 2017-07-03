SARASOTA – A local apparel business is hoping to spread pride throughout the community.

It started two months ago with the idea of promoting community. “Respect This House is basically being proud of and respecting of where you live and where you’re from,” says CEO Aubrey Hankins.

As a proud Floridian, Hankins calls it an indescribable feeling to see people with his stickers on their cars or walking around town wearing his hats.

“We’re starting with hats, but technically we’re an apparel company,” Hankins says. “We’ll have hats, shirts, I’m pushing for socks.”

On the back on each hat is the company logo, a symbol of community pride. “SRQ stands for our airport code, but it’s not just Sarasota,” says Hankins. “It is Bradenton, Sarasota, Venice, North Port, the beaches.” Anywhere you can drive to from the airport.

“We’re already well over 1200 hats so it’s been a joyous ride and we’re looking forward to the next few months as we expand and expand,” says Hankins. “This time next year we’re looking at every airport code in the country.”

Expanding to new cities with new ideas to represent them. Starting this week with LAX, FLL, MIA and TPA.

Still keeping the business local. “We actually find people in that actual airport code and we’ll employ them,” says Hankins. “It’s about pride and respect and belongingness.”

For more information you can visit their website or their store on 2163 Main Street in Downtown Sarasota.