SARASOTA – Snapchat released a new feature that has been a bit controversial. It’s called “Snap Map,” and it lets you follow the location and activity of your Snapchat friends.

Miranda Gonzalez uses the feature, but she is proceeding with caution.

“I mean I like it, but at the same time, it’s weird because people are gonna find out where you go and stuff,” Gonzalez said, “and they probably know where you live and they can just go pull it up whenever they want.”

This creates a concern for safety if your location isn’t private.

“You don’t know if they’re bad or crazy or something,” Frida Martinz, who uses the feature, said.

Adults are skeptical of the app’s safety, too.

“It’s pretty cool I guess, but I’m kind of old school and still like privacy a little, but today there’s no privacy,” Snapchat user and parent, William Nolan, said.

The app can pinpoint someone’s exact location, something that is helpful, socially.

“You see where they are and you’re like, ‘Oh, can I go with you guys, too?'” Martinz said.

You can control who is able to see you on the map.

“Mostly it’s just my friends that can see where I go,” Gonzalez said.

Users are even able to give permission to specific friends to follow them.

“There’s a setting that only your friends can see it, and there’s one that you can go ‘Ghost Mode’ so that nobody knows where you are,” Gonzalez said.

“Ghost Mode” can be helpful if you are going out of town: Hiding your location can reduce the risk of a burglary.

If your parents on Snapchat, maybe that feature isn’t for you.

“[I can] see where my kids are, I guess,” Nolan said. “They’re down in Siesta Key hanging out and they’re supposed to be at Cinema 8 movies, or whatever, you know?”

The feature also allows you to tune into events going on in your area and around the world.