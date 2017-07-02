VENICE – Seven are injured after their vehicle’s right rear tire suffers a blow out. FHP reports the driver, 39-year-old Jose Gonzalez, lost control of the vehicle on I-75 near Mile Marker 188.

The vehicle, with six passengers, drove into a ditch and overturned twice. Gonzalez was taken by Bayflite to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. A ten-year-old passenger was taken by Bayflite to All Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The five remaining passengers, ages ranging from 1 – 18, were transported to Venice Regional with minor injuries. None of them were wearing seat belts.

Gonzales was charged with an Expired License and Seat Belt Violation.