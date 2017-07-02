SARASOTA – Local beaches looking like hotel hallways this summer with ‘Do Not Disturb’ signs on doorknobs, or in this case, wooden stakes in the sand.

The rules are simple… stay away from turtle nests, but a select few are allowed to get up close and personal. Coquina Homer with Mote Marine is one of those people with this special permit to handle turtle nests.

We tagged along with her for a day, showing us how she helps keep these nests safe from humans and the environment alike.

The sun, barely in the sky, when Coquina Homer begins her day. Patrolling the beach for signs of turtle nesting. Shallow dips in the sand signaling the birds weren’t alone last night.

“So she has come all the way up to here at the top of her crawl, we call it the apex. And then she’s come down and here, this fluffy mound of sand is actually her nest.”

The first nest Homer verifies for the day. Marking the site with wooden stakes, then digging for the top layer of eggs. It can take a couple of hours for a turtle to nest and return to the water, and it can take just as long to find the nest. Homer finds this first egg in just a few minutes.

“We’re not digging them up and taking them out, we’re not counting them when we find them, we’re just looking for this top egg right here on monitored nests.”

Homer marks the nest and searches for more. Some turtles leave false trails. These prints leading Homer into the grass, with no nest to be found. Others difficult to spot.

“This particular nest, she didn’t give me the classic signs that she usually gives. She turned a couple of times at the end where eh nested so these nests are harder to find.”

Some nests aren’t so lucky. Raccoon prints cover the sand around this one, broken egg shells littering the ground. Homer’s job… restoration to keep anything else away from the hatchlings still growing.

“That’s why we make these conservation efforts out here because a certain amount of all turtle nests are destroyed by nature itself and we’re trying our best to make sure man doesn’t have more of an impact so they can thrive more as a species.”

Predators, root invasion, water damage and of course, humans, all playing parts in halting egg development. But with people like Homer, more turtles have a chance of making it back home.