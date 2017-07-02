SARASOTA – TRX at Crunch is serious work. It’s a full thirty minutes of high intensity strength and conditioning with a warm-up and a cool-down.

Crunch group fitness instructor Jennifer Densmore says the total body workout is fast, effective and modifiable depending on your abilities.

“You can make it as tough as you want and you can find of make it a little easier. You definitely get a head to toe workout.”

The eight-year coach of TRX tells us the key is maintaining your core during the entire class, whether you’re doing a plank or working on your triceps, because it really is an all around core workout.

“You might not feel it at the time but you’ll probably feel it the next day, which is the best way to workout.”

And using your own body as a source of resistance, you can kick just about any exercise up a notch or take it a little easier.

Crunch member Aliesha Rosa says if you stick to it, you will see results.

“You can see that you’re growing every week or every month or whatever. You can notice that you’re getting stronger, and I think that’s one of the best parts about TRX is that everyone’s a little rough in the beginning. It’s a confidence builder. You know, when you get better and better.”