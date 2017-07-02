ENGLEWOOD – Four are dead after a driver ignores a stop sign, crashing into another vehicle in Englewood Sunday, July 2nd.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports it happened just before 4 A.M. at the intersection of Sunnybrook Boulevard and Rosemont Drive.

A driver of an Audi A4 failed to stop at a stop sign, striking an SUV driven by 43-year-old Michael Halcomb.

The Audi A4 became engulfed in fire after the crash. FHP pronounced all four occupants in the Audi dead on scene. Halcomb and his four passengers, including a 15-year-old taken to All Children’s Hospital, sustained minor injuries.

The identities of the deceased are pending next of kin notification.