MANATEE COUNTY – An argument over money turns physical. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports 25-year-old Gabriel Alberto Alverez Rojano smashed a rock against 31-year-old Roberto Gonzalez-Cruz’s face, then running off with an undisclosed amount of money.

It happened at the 1000 Block of 58th Avenue Drive East just before 5 A.M. Sunday, July 2nd.

MCSO located Rojano shortly after, arresting him. Gonzalez-Cruz sustained minor facial lacerations.