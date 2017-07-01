SARASOTA COUNTY – Uber and Lyft are now available to residents in Venice.

Governor Rick Scott signed a statewide law allowing the popular ridesharing companies to pick up residents anywhere in Florida. According to the Herald, Tribune, Venice was one the cities where the services weren’t offered because of local ordinances until now.

Uber drivers Bill Brown and Tom Vanbuskirk are ecstatic because this expands their opportunity.

“Well I got more customers and more people, I can help out, and I’m very happy to go and pick people up, and take them where they gotta go and bring them home again.”

“So expanding to be able to drive in all the cities works out well.”

The next step for Venice is dealing with its regulation of taxi cabs.