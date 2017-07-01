ATLANTA – The Sarasota Mambas Black is the 8th grade travel team on the Suncoast. They’re making their mark on the national stage this weekend.

The Mambas are looking to strike at the 2017 Amateur Basketball National Championships in Atlanta.

The boys won their quarter-final game early Saturday, and have the semifinal round Saturday night at 9:30.

One Mamba had an extra special day Saturday, David Mazon wins the National Hot Shot Contest…. never missing a layup, free throw or three pointer. And not only did he win his age group, David had the highest score of every player at the tournament.

Head Coach Troy Robbins says the tourney helps the boys develop during the off season, playing the toughest teams in the country.

SHARE
Previous articleMaking A Champion: Orioles Youth Baseball Camp
Next articleNew regatta added to 2017 World Rowing Championships
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.