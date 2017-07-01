ATLANTA – The Sarasota Mambas Black is the 8th grade travel team on the Suncoast. They’re making their mark on the national stage this weekend.

The Mambas are looking to strike at the 2017 Amateur Basketball National Championships in Atlanta.

The boys won their quarter-final game early Saturday, and have the semifinal round Saturday night at 9:30.

One Mamba had an extra special day Saturday, David Mazon wins the National Hot Shot Contest…. never missing a layup, free throw or three pointer. And not only did he win his age group, David had the highest score of every player at the tournament.

Head Coach Troy Robbins says the tourney helps the boys develop during the off season, playing the toughest teams in the country.