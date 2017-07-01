MANATEE COUNTY – Sea turtles are taking to the Gulf for racing.

Waterline Marina Resort partnering with Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch is sponsoring a nesting female Loggerhead Turtle named Eliza Ann.

She and other Tour De Turtles competitors will be tracked for three months for location and distance travelled.

The turtle with the most miles travelled will be announced the winner.

The mission is to provide a suitable habitat for nesting sea turtles.

General Manager of Waterline Marina Resort Sandy Zinck says visitors and residents should accommodate these marine creatures.

“When you come to Anna Maria Island we want you to understand why you’re coming here and the importance of preserving you know turtles and keeping them safe during their nesting season and year round.”

If you want to track Eliza Ann got to tourdeturtles.org.