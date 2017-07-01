SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota is revving up the boat engines this weekend. Sarasota hosts the FanFest for the 2017 Sarasota Grand Prix Saturday.

Racers launched their boats into the water at Centennial Park to test for the big race. Smiles on everyone’s faces, excited to find who will come out on top at the big race.

The race raises money for Suncoast Charities for Children and gives a grant to five different nonprofits in the community.

Spokesperson Lucy Nicandri says with racers from across the world on the Suncoast she expects a boom in the local economy.

“That combined last year, we paid to have a study done, showed the 37 million dollars, but even more so, 18 thousand room nights so that’s ringing a lot of people here in the community for overnight stays and making it a destination event.”

Day one race results…

Brian Baldwin takes first in Aqua X Race #1, Sarasota native Eric Lagopolous takes second and Cyrille Lemoine takes third.

Spectre takes first for the P1 Superstock Race.