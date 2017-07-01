SARASOTA – Just months away from all the action the 2017 World Rowing Championships will bring to the Suncoast, we have a new regatta added to the schedule.

A Row for the Cure takes place on the final day of the championships at Nathan Benderson Park.

The park will be “Painted Pink” in support of Susan G Koman Florida Suncoast.

All week the best in the world will row through the water at the park, but Jordyn Tramble says Row for the Cure isn’t about being a championship rower.

Anyone can participate in row for a cure, sign up at www.wrch2017.com/row-for-the-cure.

All the festivities for the world rowing championships kick off with opening ceremonies September 23.

