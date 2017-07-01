SARASOTA – It’s a chance for kids to play ball with the pros.

“I thought I was going to watch other people play, but I’m actually learning,” 10-year-old First Time Camper, Christopher Holmes said.

During this week’s Orioles Youth Baseball Camp in Sarasota, hundreds of kids got to throw, run and hit.

Orioles righty Branden Kline times the little sluggers running bases. It takes him back to his tee ball days.

“It makes me think when I was a kid, when I was their age, how much I just really loved the game of baseball, it really started at a young age for me, I was 4,” Kline said.

Holmes is a basketball player, never considering baseball until this clinic.

“They gave me the confidence to do better in my pitching, running,” Holmes said.

But really it’s all about staying fit.

“You can kinda be almost like a zombie and sit and watch television or Netflix or whatever, it’s always nice to get outside, play catch, hit the ball a little bit,” Kline said.

“And certainly I can’t think of anything more healthy or fun than baseball,” Vice President of Orioles-Sarasota, David Rovine said.

Grace Shaw can’t think of anything better than showing the professional ball players her skills.

“I’m thinking yes, I could be showing off and doing all this stuff,” Shaw said.

She’s a switch-hitting softball player, feeling her best when she’s on the field.

“I could just express myself because this is basically my home and I could just feel free,” Shaw added.

No matter if the campers are learning how to do this…

“You need to throw the ball hard, and run fast to catch the ball and to get the other players out,” Holmes said.

Or just learning how to say this… “Go Orioles!”

Kline says he wants each kid to take something away from the camp. Because even after playing his entire life, Kline says he learns new things about the game.

“No matter what age, how old you are, just when you think you’ve got it figured out, it shows you something else, and you’re right back to where you started.”