SARASOTA COUNTY – One place is preparing veterans for the job market.

Goodwill Veterans Services Program is assisting members of the military through its “Suits For Vets” program

The goal is to help veterans transition from the military to the civilian workforce by providing proper clothing for employment opportunities.

Anyone can donate professional attire to Goodwill locations on the Suncoast.

After serving the country, going back to work isn’t always an easy transition.

“First struggle is most of us went in right out of high school and we haven’t really had that experience for doing resumes or going through interviews. And so if you served six eight ten years and you get out. You probably don’t even own a suit,” C.J. Bannister.

“When I came out I had a lot of issues. They found I had PTSD I got a little lost but they helped me get on track,” said Stephen Stouffer.

Donations for professional attire run through July 4.