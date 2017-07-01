SARASOTA – The Sarasota Police Department wants you to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday safely and always, if you see something, say something. SPD shared the following information about this week’s festivities.

Race Day Information

Any race stoppage will be announced on VHF Channel 16. Boaters can also tune into the live stream at AquaX Races at www.facebook.com/P1AquaX or PowerBoat Races at www.facebook.com/P1SuperStock The races will also be broadcasted on radio station 105.9.

Plan Ahead: Have a Designated Driver

AAA Tow to Go Program will be offered again to make sure those who are celebrating the holiday get home safely. The free, confidential, local ride is within a 10-mile radius to a safe location. This is offered June 30, 2017 until 6 a.m. on July 5th in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. Call 1-855-TOW-2-GO (1-855-286-9246).

Road Closures / Parking

Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, please call Direct Towing at 941-365-6823.

10th Street from U.S. 41 to Sarasota Bay 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017 until 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2017

7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017 until 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2017 Lemon Avenue from First Street to State Street 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 until Midnight Friday June 30, 2017

10 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 until Midnight Friday June 30, 2017 Van Wezel Way from East End to 10th Street /// Central Avenue from Main Street to First Street /// Pineapple Avenue from State Street to First Street 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 until 11 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017

3:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 until 11 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 Main Street from Orange Avenue to Palm Avenue 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 until Midnight Friday, June 30, 2017

3:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 until Midnight Friday, June 30, 2017 South Lido Overflow Parking Lot 10 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 until 5 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Boating Safety Reminders

Unattended Personal Property & Sea Turtle Protection

In addition to expanded marine, foot and vehicle patrols, the Sarasota Police Department will be protecting public safety during the Sarasota Grand Prix weekend by posting signs prohibiting beachgoers from storing and leaving unattended personal property on Lido Beach, pursuant to Sarasota City Code Sec. 21-44. This is for the protection of all beachgoers and their belongings, to help ensure a safe and orderly race and beach-going experience. Also, beach furniture and other beach equipment, toys or trash left on the beach overnight during sea turtle nesting season can pose a serious entanglement hazard and obstacle for sea turtles and their hatchlings. Beachgoers should stay away from sea turtle nests marked with yellow stakes and tape, and seabird nesting zones that are bounded by ropes.

Pets

The Sarasota Police Department is encouraging race spectators to leave their pets at home for the Fourth of July and the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix festivities. During past events, several animals were lost because they were spooked during the events.