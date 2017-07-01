SARASOTA COUNTY – Fit 2 Run donated shoe number 5,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County Friday, and what better way to celebrate than running.

The boys and girls in the club ran a one-mile “Fun Run” Friday morning. Fit 2 Run and Boys and Girls Club staff cheering them on the entire way.

Throughout the year, Fit 2 Run donates new shoes to club members and their families. And some of the children received new shoes Friday from Fit 2 Run President Bill Robinson. The kids at the club don’t think of running as torture.

In fact, 11-year-old Ghita says she enjoys running at the club, because the staff always motivates her.

That’s why Robinson donates shoes, so every child has a chance to be active.

SHARE
Previous articleGrand Prix race day info, road closures
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.