SARASOTA COUNTY – Fit 2 Run donated shoe number 5,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County Friday, and what better way to celebrate than running.

The boys and girls in the club ran a one-mile “Fun Run” Friday morning. Fit 2 Run and Boys and Girls Club staff cheering them on the entire way.

Throughout the year, Fit 2 Run donates new shoes to club members and their families. And some of the children received new shoes Friday from Fit 2 Run President Bill Robinson. The kids at the club don’t think of running as torture.

In fact, 11-year-old Ghita says she enjoys running at the club, because the staff always motivates her.

That’s why Robinson donates shoes, so every child has a chance to be active.