SARASOTA – Sarasota fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire in the 4500 Block of Mariotti Court Saturday, July 1st.

The call came in at around 3:30 P.M., crews responding to Sarasota Shredding Document for a first-alarm fire.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Fire Department were on scene. The Fire Department put out the fire in less than an hour.

Sarasota County Fire Department Battalion Chief Wayne Balcom says the structure sustained minor fire and smoke damage. There are no injuries reported.