SARASOTA – You’ll hear fireworks in the sky tonight. Nathan Benderson Park is setting them off for the first time ever.

It’s a new tradition. The Firework Festival is tonight (Saturday, July 1st) from 5 P.M. to 9:30 P.M.

It’s a free event. Gates open at 4:30 P.M. If you plan to park on the island, it’s $5. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 P.M.