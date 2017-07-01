MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrest eight men for Solicitation of Prostitution Friday, June 30th.

An undercover detective posed as a street prostitute in the 3800 Block of 14th Street West and 8100 Block of North Tamiami Trail.

A Bradenton resident witnessed the undercover operation on 14th Street. He tells us one of the men arrested was his roommate.

“He called me at 2:20 in the morning,” says Tony Colwell, “but I didn’t answer the phone because it’s too late. But it was him from jail. When I tried to call the number his call came from, it was a detention place.”

MCSO arrested the eight men, ages ranging from 29 to 66, all without incident.