The Venice City Council agreed to knock more than $900,000 off the 2017–18 property tax bill Thursday.

The move is meant to help offset increases in other areas, notably debt service for $34 million in new bonds and a proposed new fire fee.

According to the Herald Tribune, City Manager Ed Lavallee and Finance Director Linda Senne proposed reducing the property tax rate by another 0.25 mills, or overall, a half–mill less than this year.

It means the city would have less money to soak into its reserve fund, but because the city experienced an 8.2 percent increase in property value, that tax rate will still raise about $11.3 million of a $25.8 million general fund budget.