Ridesharing companies will finally be able to pick up riders in the city of Venice this weekend.

At 12:01 a.m. Saturday, statewide ridesharing regulations signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott take effect.

According to the Herald Tribune, Venice is one of the significant municipalities where Uber hasn’t operated because of local ordinances, but the company has been informing both its stable of 40,000 regular drivers in the state and customers in the region that the service will be available statewide tomorrow.

Once rideshare companies start operating in the city of Venice, the next appropriate step will be for the city to deal with its regulation of taxi cabs.

Staff may ask the City Council for direction as soon as July 11, but no formal action is expected before a summer break in August.