SARASOTA — The biggest draw of the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix in its 32-year history has stayed true to this day:
The people want to see really big boats go really fast.
The Super Boat invitational classes never get old and will be headlining again in the 33rd installment, racing exclusively on Sunday.
The apex race will be the super cat division, with speeds reaching 150 miles per hour.
It will feature six boats, the most in any of the invitational classes, including the defending champions Cleveland Construction and their 38-foot catamaran boat.
Ed “Evil” Smith returns behind the wheel and is joined this year by a long–time throttle man Bob Teague.
These two have gone at each other many times for decades. Both have had a lot of winning experience, so combined they are a force to be reckoned with.

