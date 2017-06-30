Sarasota leaders will now consider banning medical marijuana dispensaries entirely within city limits.

Under the new state law implementing the amendment, signed by Gov. Rick Scott last week, cities and counties have an option to outright ban new dispensaries within their boundaries, and city attorney Robert Fournier is recommending the city take it.

According to the Herald Tribune, city leaders were open to the prospect of allowing dispensaries, but in more limited office–zoned areas and with distance restrictions.

Fournier and SPD will present their recommendation to the city commission during the board’s 6 p.m. Monday meeting.