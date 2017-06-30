A New York doctor is dead after he shot and wounded five people inside a Bronx hospital, in what appears to be a case of workplace violence.

The gunman at Bronx Lebanon hospital was dressed in a white doctor’s coat when he shot at least five people shortly before 3 p.m.

He has been identified as Dr. Henry Michael Bello, a 45 year old family medicine doctor, formerly employed at the hospital.

A NYPD spokesman tweeted at around 4 p.m. that the suspect was dead.

The hospital’s emergency room is among the busiest in New York City, and is located about a mile and a half North of Yankee Stadium.