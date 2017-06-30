SARASOTA- Its a busy weekend on the Suncoast. County Fire and Law enforcement have tips to stay safe.

Sarasota is the place to be this weekend. There are a lot of activities for everyone to enjoy as we kick off the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix and firework celebrations.

Pack Patience, arrive early, make sure you are hydrated and if you plan to celebrate this holiday weekend make sure you have a designated driver before you go out,” says Sarasota Police Communication Coordinator , Genevieve Judge.

Sarasota Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant, David Scott says follow the rules of the road this busy weekend.

“We ask people only park in designated spots, if you’re blocking the road, there’s a chance your vehicle could be towed, if you are illegally parked there’s a really good chance , you’ll l get a citation, parking tickets for that,” says Scott.

Deputy Scott recommends taking a picture of what your child is wearing before going out into large crowds, if you and your child were to become separated this photo will assist officers in finding them.”

“It’s very easy to get separated, so it’s really hard for us to find missing children, so if we know exactly what we are looking for, a good description, it will help us immensely,” says Scott.

Battalion Chief Travis Dagenais says use caution and common sense if lighting fireworks at home.

“Well sparklers as mundane as they seem, they do cause many injuries, the little tip that glows extremely hot, I think over 1,000 degrees so it can definitely cause burns, everybody thinks they are such a harmless thing to play with, but every year we see somebody that burns their hands or starts a small fire because they throw it on the ground.,” says Degenais.

Another tip is to keep you valuables with you or lock them in your vehicle.