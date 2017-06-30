Narcan use in Manatee County continues to skyrocket in response to the opioid epidemic.

325 doses were used in all of 2013, but more than 400 were used this June alone.

That’s putting stress on emergency services.

Manatee County EMS used 458 doses of Narcan in June, that’s over 15 doses a day, more than one every other hour.

“We’re seeing multiple patients on single calls,” Mark Jones said. “We’ve had calls with up to 4 patients and they are all overdosed, some of them take multiple doses of Narcan, to get them breathing again.”

Deputy Chief Mark Jones says Narcan has been on ambulances all 28 years he’s been with the department.

“I’ve never seen it used in the quantities we’ve been using it the last two years,”

Jones says they see a spike in the summer, last July they administered 729 doses.

“Like last year, we’re seeing a spike this month even greater than it was last year,” Jones said. “Late June, early July, and this month already we’ve given 458 doses of Narcan, and that’s on top of what the Fire Department has given before us.”

The epidemic is stretching the limits of the department.

“Definitely a financial burden,” Jones said. “It’s a burden on our system every day, because we have an increase in these calls we can’t run other calls, there’s the financial impact, there’s the mental impact on the crews running these calls over and over.”

Jones says responding to the increased number of calls is frustrating.

“A lot of the calls we’re getting,” Jones said. “It’s an unconscious in a vehicle, I’ve personally been on one where it’s two people in a vehicle, they’re both unconscious, ones still got the needle in their mouth, they’re blue, they’re cyanotic, they’re not breathing.”

And First responders are fighting the epidemic on all fronts.

“I know the governor’s declared a state of emergency for the opioid epidemic,” Jones said. “That’s release money which is putting the Narcan in the police department hands now, and funding a lot of rehab programs. Our community paramedic program they are following up with a lot of opioid overdoses to make sure they’re getting the help they can.”

But they’re prepared for an increase in Narcan use this July.