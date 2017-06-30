SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium for the 3rd Annual Mote Shark Days.

The week-long event culminates Saturday with the Fins & Fun Family Festival, featuring fun activities, live entertainment and an appearance by the mascot, Gilly The Shark.

Mote intern Mary Alice Blackstock and Mote senior biologist Jack Morris talk about the event highlights and the importance of sharks.

