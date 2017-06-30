SARASOTA – You never really know when something bad could happen. So, it’s always important to prepare for the worst and that’s the case for a large amount of this weekend’s racers.

“We call it a dunker, but it’s really a two person race boat simulator. What we do is use that to train racers in self–extraction. So, they’re familiar with the procedures to get out on their own, if they are able to get out on their own, if their boat overturns,” Shawn Steinert, Director of Rescue Operations for Coast to Coast Safety Solutions says.

Dunk testing is only required for the enclosed canopy boaters. But all are encouraged to go through the simulator.

“It’ll put them partially submerged. They have a procedure where they’ll take their regulator, put it in their mouth so they have continuous supply of air. Then they have a system worked out with themselves that we kind of develop before they even get in a race boat. How they’re going to rotate, release their belt, who’s going out first, which way they’re going out first. They kind of keep accountability of each other,” Steinert says.

If needed divers are available on the six boats surrounding the track as well as in the air in a helicopter. Because, again, anything can happen.

“Offshore racing is globally known as one of the most dangerous motor sports out there. There’s always a possibility for a disaster from a blow over, roll over, fire, collision, guys pitched into the water, we have to be prepared for any and all emergencies that may occur,” Owner of Coast to Coast Safety Solutions, James Andersen says.

Thousands will be enjoying the festivities but it’s the few ensuring the safety that keep this event an annual success.

“We show up for a purpose and that purpose is to do a job and to work. And to keep everybody safe. We get to check out the sights on the way out and on the way in, other than that, it’s business for us,” Andersen says.