SARASOTA – You never really know when something bad could happen. So, it’s always important to prepare for the worst and that’s the case for a large amount of this weekend’s racers.

“We call it a dunker, but it’s really a two person race boat simulator. What we do is use that to train racers in self–extraction. So, they’re familiar with the procedures to get out on their own, if they are able to get out on their own, if their boat overturns,” Shawn Steinert, Director of Rescue Operations for Coast to Coast Safety Solutions says.

Dunk testing is only required for the enclosed canopy boaters. But all are encouraged to go through the simulator.

“It’ll put them partially submerged. They have a procedure where they’ll take their regulator, put it in their mouth so they have continuous supply of air. Then they have a system worked out with themselves that we kind of develop before they even get in a race boat. How they’re going to rotate, release their belt, who’s going out first, which way they’re going out first. They kind of keep accountability of each other,” Steinert says.

If needed divers are available on the six boats surrounding the track as well as in the air in a helicopter. Because, again, anything can happen.

“Offshore racing is globally known as one of the most dangerous motor sports out there. There’s always a possibility for a disaster from a blow over, roll over, fire, collision, guys pitched into the water, we have to be prepared for any and all emergencies that may occur,” Owner of Coast to Coast Safety Solutions, James Andersen says.

Thousands will be enjoying the festivities but it’s the few ensuring the safety that keep this event an annual success.

“We show up for a purpose and that purpose is to do a job and to work. And to keep everybody safe. We get to check out the sights on the way out and on the way in, other than that, it’s business for us,” Andersen says.

SHARE
Previous articleVenice Opens up to Ride Sharing
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.