An instrumental component to Bradenton’s Village of the Arts has died.

There is a mural of Herbie Rose painted on the side of a building in downtown Bradenton, just another reminder that the local artist was seen by many as larger than life.

Rose, is being remembered as a kind man, patient teacher, talented artist and something of a visionary.

The Herald Tribune says, though Rose did not have the original idea to start the Village of the Arts neighborhood in Bradenton, he was one of six original founders and was instrumental in attracting other artists to live in the area.

Known by many as the Mayor of the Village of the Arts, Rose is survived by his wife, Graciela Giles, with whom he shared a studio in the village.

He was 87 years old.