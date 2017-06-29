Have you ever thought to teach kids to rhyme with the help of rap?

The program Art, Rhymes and Kids does just that.

1st graders at Alta Vista Elementary took to the stage and grabbed a mic to learn what rhymes.

“I had a lot of fun, and it was really that fun because we got to go on the stage and sing,” 1st Grader Petra Orduno said.

Singer Songwriter “Ryanito” developed the program to teach kids the evolution from Jazz to Hip Hop.

“This community more than ever worldwide,” Ryanito said. “Or within Sarasota needs role models and people that are able to bring a different style of teaching, something the kids can gravitate towards.”

Any Given Child helped Ryanito bring his program to the schools.

“This was Jazz and Hip Hop,” Brian Hersh said. “But really connected to some of our standards, English Language Arts, we’re really building vocabulary, so what a great way to build vocabulary, MC’s have a tremendous vocabulary in the Hip Hop World.”

Ryanito says it’s a way to make sure kids stay engaged while they’re learning.

“Kids are more energetic about their surroundings,” Ryanito said. “They’re like wow these kids are playing and using music to teach us certain things.”

And his bandmates are used to being in the classroom.

“The guys on stage with me are also teachers most of them,” Ryanito said. “Robinson on the Drums, you got Sergei on the Keys, they teach 4th and 2nd grade.”

Ryanito hopes to bring the kids a love for music, while teaching them some valuable lessons.