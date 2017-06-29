SARASOTA—- Sarasota Deputies arrest two men and a teenager after a shoplifting incident at the Mall at UTC turns up firearms, ammo and drugs.

It happened at 6:30 Wednesday evening at the Saks Fifth Avenue loss prevention officers identified Jonathon Dryburgh as the suspect who stole a pair of sunglasses.

Deputies also caught suspects Aaron Smith and Jermaine Cocroft as they attempted to flee during the investigation, they recovered prescription pills, marijuana, a loaded handgun and ammo the trio from Ellenton are facing several charges.

Deputies say Dryburgh is a 13-time convicted felon who was just released from jail in March.