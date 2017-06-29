SARASOTA COUNTY- The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Sarasota residents for animal cruelty after they left their dog tethered to a trailer, emaciated, and covered in maggots.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports:

On June 5, a Good Samaritan saw a dog in distress at 4118 Walnut Avenue and rescued the animal. The dog, a 14-year-old terrier mix named Spunik, had matted fur and was covered in maggots and attached to a cable tether without shelter.

Animal Services Officers transported the dog to a veterinarian who performed humane euthanasia to end the dog’s suffering. Deputies charged the homeowner, 55-year-old Joseph Shepherd, with Abandoning an Animal to Die and a violation of the Sarasota County Ordinance, Animal Cruelty, which is a misdemeanor.

After an investigation, deputies learned Shepherd’s girlfriend Diana Harrelson, was aware of the dog’s condition but moved to Mississippi in the months prior. On June 7, Harrelson contacted Animal Services in order to retrieve another dog the couple owned named ‘Bella’, who was impounded due to excessive parasites and flees. Harrelson admitted to deputies the last time she took Spunik to a veterinarian was in August 2016. She claimed she didn’t have enough money to pay for euthanasia and wanted Spunik to die a natural death.

Harrelson was arrested Monday and charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty, Abandoning an Animal to Die and a violation of the Sarasota County Ordinance. She was released on $2,120 bond.

Bella is expected to be transferred to a rescue facility at a later date.