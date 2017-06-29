SARASOTA — In any race, the goal is simple: get to the checkered flag first. But in P 1 Superstock, where the boats are identical with the same setup, a fast start could make all the difference.
“So really I think it’s jumping the line,” says Keith Lewis Team Miss Geico’s Safety Boat captain and third alternate racer. “Get out there first, get into that turn one first and predict the race from there.”
Last year’s Grand Prix winners Team Miss Geico are back and allowed me to climb aboard their #75 P1 Panther. Lewis took the wheel, peaking at 70 mph. It’s bumpy, even in open, light chop conditions and when eight other boats are jockeying for position, the ride becomes even more unpredictable.
“It’s really hard to predict when the boat goes out of control. It really matters in the conditions of the seas and your turns; who’s in front of you, whose wake you’re playing around in.”
After making it out to Lido Key, Lewis let me take the wheel. It’s fairly simple with just a wheel to steer and a gas pedal to step on.
But there’s two seats for a reason. Having a navigator guide the driver is a critical element.
“So we’ll play around with the boat a little bit. Change our pattern a little bit in the water, pending on sea conditions. Try to see where everybody’s at. Have the spotter give us signals how far they’re behind us and I can always predict who’s in front of us.”
Team Miss Geico is mid–pack in the standings entering 4th of July weekend, but Lewis feels their top guys are primed for a charge up the board.
“All I can say is Ed and Brian work as a team driving and throttling the boat. I think they are going to be hard to beat.”

